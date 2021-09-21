The Ludlow Flower Farmer Kim Ralph

Kim Ralph has taken the plunge to start a new business called ‘The Ludlow Flower Farmer’, offering pesticide-free, eco-wrapped natural arrangements.

“I grow, forage and arrange garden flowers and hedgerow gatherings and I’m pleased to say my unusual bouquets are proving a hit with discerning customers who shop locally, care about the environment and value fresh flowers of good provenance,” said Kim.

Kim, who originally trained as a florist and also has commercial experience in the horticultural sector, in retail and business development, completed a European Regional Development Fund Marches start-up course delivered by Bridgnorth-based business consultants Good2Great.

“Launching a new enterprise at the age of 56 has filled me with a renewed sense of purpose," she said.

“I wake every morning looking forward to new opportunities and different challenges and am utterly annoying in my enthusiasm and energy.

“Although experienced in business start-ups, I felt that my skills needed refreshing and that my idea required scrutinising closely to ensure success.

“The Marches Step Up programme allowed me to devote time weekly just to business planning. During the process I’ve learned how important it is to be flexible, creative and nimble – responding to the solid input from my Good2Great mentor, who encouraged me to interrogate every aspect of my enterprise.”

Kim’s flowers and herbs grown organically in her garden near the River Teme in Ludlow so involve no air miles or chemicals and are not refrigerated.

She added: “My cottage garden is stuffed with flowers planted intensively. I’m out foraging locally every day to add berries, twigs, bracken, feathers, grasses and moss to my arrangements.

“I wondered if there might be a market for these – utterly different from stiff supermarket flowers and less intimidating than a high-street florists’ bouquets of expensive imported blooms.

“After planting a cutting patch from scratch this March, I tested the water with a few bunches and found a really strong interest in what I do so decided to launch the business.”