Anna Turner, Her Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, centre, with Aviramp's financial controller Lisa Corfield and CEO Graham Corfield

The firm, which designs, manufactures, installs and maintains mobile airline passenger boarding ramps, was just one of just a handful of UK companies recognised for its services to international trade.

It received the royal accolade at a reception at Hencote restaurant on September 15 in front of the Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner.

"It was a great chance to come together collectively and celebrate this huge honour. It was a joyous occasion and one nobody will forget," said Terri Smart-Jewkes, global sales and marketing director.

"A three-course meal was enjoyed by guests, which included dignitaries such as the mayor of Telford, the Aviramp team, customers, influencers, family and friends.

"The afternoon was peppered with inspirational and entertaining speeches by Aviramp’s CEO Graham Corfield himself as he recounted the highs and lows of the Aviramp journey.

"Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant Mrs Anna Turner also said a few motivational words, saluting the entrepreneurialism demonstrated by Aviramp, and congratulating the team for being such a worthy recipient of this prestigious sought after award."