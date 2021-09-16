Poundland to close stores on Boxing Day and New Year's Day as thank you to staff

By John CorserBusinessPublished:

Poundland has thanked its 18,000 staff for their hard work by deciding to again close its stores on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

The Walsall-based retail chain announced this at its Christmas conference in Manchester.

Barry Williams, Poundland’s managing director, said: “At the beginning of the pandemic in April 2020, we were the first retailer to commit to giving all our colleagues a well-earned rest at Christmas 2020 by keeping stores closed on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

“They deserve the same in 2021.” He added: “Throughout the last 18 months, our colleagues have been heroes – quietly turning up to work to serve their communities right across the UK and Ireland. By closing on Boxing Day and New Year’ Day, we recognise that service and the chance to spend extra time with their families.”

There was more good news for Poundland staff as the business also confirmed it was doubling the value of its Christmas voucher for its 18,000-strong team, giving everyone £50 to spend on Christmas gifts.

Business
News
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News