The Walsall-based retail chain announced this at its Christmas conference in Manchester.

Barry Williams, Poundland’s managing director, said: “At the beginning of the pandemic in April 2020, we were the first retailer to commit to giving all our colleagues a well-earned rest at Christmas 2020 by keeping stores closed on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

“They deserve the same in 2021.” He added: “Throughout the last 18 months, our colleagues have been heroes – quietly turning up to work to serve their communities right across the UK and Ireland. By closing on Boxing Day and New Year’ Day, we recognise that service and the chance to spend extra time with their families.”