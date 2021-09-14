The partnership will involve the development, design, launch and maintenance of a project management application. The system will be hosted on cloud application platform Microsoft Azure – a platform that powers many of Shoothill’s projects, including Housebuilder Pro.

Shropshire-based Darwin Group deliver construction projects for the health, education and the wider public sectors using modern methods of construction. Darwin Group has been involved in many large-scale projects, including the delivery of a Covid-19 ward for University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff. The £33 million build was delivered in just 20 weeks during the second lockdown.

The system will be designed to facilitate purchase orders, monitor projects, manage budgets and more, streamlining construction project management workflow and adding transparency to Darwin Group’s overall business processes.

Richard Pierce, managing director of Darwin Group, said: “Dedicated and efficient project management of our builds is something that we pride ourselves on. Having an application built specifically for our needs will be a fantastic asset and will allow us to group key parts of our projects in one place, while simplifying the processes for our team and our clients.”