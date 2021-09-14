EAS Surpasses £1m sales target

EAS MD Phil Lewis

The firm, which operates nationally from its Shropshire-based head office, has subsequently followed up this impressive achievement by setting a further ambition target of £300,000 in sales for quarter four of this year.

Phil Lewis, managing director at EAS, said: “We have had an incredible year to date, and have robust plans in place for our further growth over the coming months and beyond into 2022 and 2023.

“Our significant revenue growth is testament to the relevance of our service offering – supporting businesses with process automation to deliver real savings to firms in the form of time, money and resources. Our software robots are developed to undertake repetitive and high-volume tasks, freeing up client personnel and leading to a more engaged, high performing workforce.”

EAS’s latest news follows on from a series of key developments for the business. This includes the launch of specialist bespoke new services such as the launch of the Robot Invigorator Package – a initiative to support those businesses who are not making the best possible use of their current RPA (Robotic Process Automation) investment, as well as the recent appointment of senior automation specialist Russell Lawrie, as commercial director.

EAS was founded in 2015 and provides intelligent automation solutions to organisations across legal, pharma and public sectors.