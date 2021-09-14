Richard Sheehan

With Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee taking place next year, now more than ever is the time for businesses to be recognised for their achievements, organisers have said.

The Queen’s Awards are the most prestigious awards for UK businesses.

The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are awarded to businesses for outstanding achievement in the categories of innovation, international trade, sustainable development and promoting opportunity (through social mobility).

Richard Sheehan, CEO of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, said: "With a need for businesses to raise their profile more than ever, this is a great platform to gain local, regional and national recognition.

"We must never underestimate the high regard that Queen’s Awards winners are held in, nor the fantastic boost to staff confidence and morale that being recognised as an exemplar in your field can bring. With this deadline extension, businesses now have further opportunity to file their applications showing how Shropshire has a thriving business community bursting with innovation and success."