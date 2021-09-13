Firm celebrates 60 years of serving the community

The Derwas team outside its headquarters in Welshpool

Derwas of Welshpool now specialises in supplying a large range of multi fuel stoves, fires and cookers from its base in Henfaes Lane.

But the company was first established by the Derwas family in 1961 as an agricultural ironmongers selling everything from seed potatoes to items made famous by the Two Ronnies - fork handles.

Kaye Derwas, explained that the business had been set up by her father Keith and his brother Ron as Derwas Brothers. They were following in the footsteps of their father who had joined the agricultural ironmongers Denbigh and Co in Welshpool just afterthe war.

It moved from its original base in Berriew Street, Welshpool to premises next to the Royal Oak Hotel in 1991 then to its current showroom in Henfaes Lane in 1999 when the Royal Oak was demolished to make way for a supermarket.

Her father, Keith Derwas, retired from the business when it moved to Henfaes Lane and became a limited company as Derwas of Welshpool. But he kept an active watch on the business up to this year and was a daily visitor to the showroom.

“His business ethos was based on old-fashioned trust and honesty and in those days a handshake was all that was needed,” said Kaye.

The business has evolved from chainsaws and agricultural machinery to focus on stoves, multi-fuel burners and heaters.

“Every company has to evolve and I think we have remained true to our farming heritage with our current range of products, the kind of service that we offer and an incredibly loyal team of staff.

“It’s been a wonderful 60 years. We have weathered some storms but we are proud to have remained a part of the Welshpool business community for so many years and to have had so many loyal customers over the years. We try to combine the best of our heritage with a modern approach and so we are very much looking forward to the future,” said Kaye.