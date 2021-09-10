The multi-million pound new Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company will have its headquarters in Wolverhampton

The business, created by the merger of Marston's breweries with the UK arm of Danish brewing giant Carlsberg, is consolidating its network into a single in house solution for on-trade customers from March.

It will create the largest logistics network dedicated to the on trade operated by a brewer in the UK.

CMBC was created in November 2020 as a joint venture between Carlsberg UK and Marston’s,which included an existing in house logistics and depot network previously operated by Marston’s.

The brewer will now invest to expand this network and its team in order to offer a single solution to customers of CMBC.

Previously Carlsberg UK had outsourced its secondary logistics requirements to specialist provider DHL Tradeteam since 2017.

This agreement will conclude by mutual agreement to enable CMBC to provide a single logistics solution to its customers, whilst enabling DHL Tradeteam to optimise its network and how it supports CMBC on future solutions on a specific geographical or customer basis.

CMBC and DHL Tradeteam will continue to work together, unchanged until March when a phased integration will run until May 2022 to ensure a seamless operation for customers.

CMBC currently employs 550 people in specialist logistics roles including planners, depot staff and dray crews across 10 existing UK depots.

It will be investing in three new depots in Cardiff, Runcorn and the South East, creating around 200 new jobs.

CMBC will also be investing in more than 100 new HGV vehicles and vans, all with higher fuel efficiency than the current fleet.

Paul Davies, chief executive of Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company, said: “Investing in and expanding our own secondary logistics network, operated by our own team and utilising our own infrastructure is a great opportunity to offer all of our customers one logistics solution.