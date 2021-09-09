Shropshire company teams up with Royal British Legion to launch special Poppy Bear

One of the company's bears

Merrythought, based in Ironbridge, has used National Teddy Bear Day (Thursday) to launch The Poppy Bear which will help raise vital funds for serving and ex-serving members of the British Armed Forces, as well as their families and dependants.

Sarah Holmes, the company's managing director, said her team is immensely proud to be a part of the fundraising effort.

Poppy Bear is crafted from the finest, soft mohair plush in a rich, antique gold colour, and features chestnut brown pure wool felt paws. He is finished with a premium red satin bow, upon which two iconic poppies have been embroidered as symbols of remembrance and hope.

Sarah said: "My grandfather Trayton Holmes proudly served in the Royal Air Force during the Second World War before going on to become the Merrythought managing director in 1949."

Earlier this year Merrythought launched The Royal British Legion Centenary Bear, which is fully dressed in a detailed WW1 veteran’s outift, complete with replica medals and poppy pin badge.

The new Poppy Bear, which is filled with 100 per cent recycled fibre, has been made to a limited edition of 1921 pieces to mark the year the Royal British Legion was founded.

Ben France, head of corporate partnerships at the Royal British Legion, said: “For every bear sold, Merrythought will make a generous donation to the Royal British Legion to help continue our nation’s legacy of gratitude and support for our Armed Forces community.”