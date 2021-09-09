Former Aico apprentice Lily Ellis

Aico is offering an opportunity for someone to join its internal sales team, providing administrative support and market-leading customer service.

The home life safety specialist has recently moved to a new purpose-built administrative centre in Oswestry. With a history of providing apprenticeships, Aico is keen to continue this policy with support of the Ladder for Shropshire.

The customer service apprentice will receive training in maintaining the customer records system, inputting data, generating reports, processing orders electronically, and dealing with telephone and email enquiries.

Lily Ellis, who completed an apprenticeship with Aico and is now employed as a community liaison officer, said: “I would highly recommend an apprenticeship to anyone. The ability to continue learning whilst engaging in the world of work is an exceptionally valuable experience for any young person’s personal and professional development.

"My manager, Kelly, was an excellent leader, inspiring me and providing me with many opportunities to progress. As a result I now have full-time employment at Aico, moving into a different role within the company. I would encourage anyone to apply for an apprenticeship at Aico.

"The level and quality of support I received from both my manager and SBC Training is a testament to the scheme and I am excited to see more apprentices advance through the business, as many others have.”

Aico’s managing director, Neal Hooper, said: “We pride ourselves on high levels of employee development and encourage career progression, making Aico the perfect environment for apprentices to thrive. Our structured and flexible approach ensures that we provide our apprentices with the right support for their learning and progression.”

Amanda Carpenter, Ladder for Shropshire project officer, said: “We are delighted to be joining with prestigious organisations such as Aico to support their growth. It is so important that young people have apprenticeship opportunities, which in turn ensure employers have the skilled employees they need for the future."

To view or apply for the vacancy email recruitment@sbc-training.co.uk.