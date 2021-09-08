Ryanair extends flights from Birmingham

It takes the number of routes the airline operates from the airport to 28.
It will now be flying to Bergamo, Lisbon, Bucharest, Shannon, Turin and Vilnius and to celebrate, Ryanair has launched a £19.99 seat sale for travel until the end of November, which must be booked by midnight on September 10 on www.Ryanair.com
Ryanair’s director of commercial, Jason McGuinness, said: “Ryanair remains committed to re-building the UK’s tourism industry and strengthening connectivity as Ryanair continues to grow in Europe and travel returns to pre-pandemic level. As Ryanair takes delivery of 55 Boeing 737-8200 ‘Gamechanger’ aircraft this winter, we are delighted to announce these six new routes from Birmingham this winter."
"As travel continues to grow and consumer confidence in air travel returns, Ryanair once again calls on the UK Government to scrap or suspend APD (air passenger duty), to allow airlines quickly recover connectivity, jobs and tourism in the aftermath of the pandemic. APD makes UK airports very uncompetitive versus Europe, where Ryanair continues to add capacity, having opened a number of bases in recent months in the likes of Zagreb, Stockholm, Billund and Riga. While Ryanair is committed to the UK and its Birmingham airport, the lack of Govt support continues to create further barriers to boosting traffic and growth.".”