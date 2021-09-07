LAST PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC SHROPSHIRE STAR 18/11/2019 WITH VIDEO Speaking during the Community Road Safety Competition Awards Ceremony, councillor David Wright, at DENSO Manufacturing UK Limited, Telford..

The sessions are free to attend and will be led by Job Box as they support residents who are looking for new opportunities.

Residents looking for new opportunities are being encouraged to sign up to the jobs fair which is taking place on September 16 at 1pm.

Whether someone is currently unemployed as a result of the pandemic, looking for a career change or new to the jobs market after finishing school or college, this event is aimed at helping people find their next opportunity.

The jobs fair is free to attend and will also aim to help local businesses who have been affected by the pandemic and are now looking to recruit new staff as they get back up and running.

Coinciding with the end of the Government’s furlough scheme, the event will be hosted by the council’s Job Box and Enterprise Telford team.

Some top employers from around the borough will join the event to talk specifically about the vacancies they have on offer.

Councillor David Wright, cabinet member for economy, housing, and transport and infrastructure, said: “Telford’s online jobs fair will bring residents all of the latest job vacancies from around the borough at what we know will be a very uncertain time for residents as we see the Government’s furlough scheme end. Some industries have been heavily affected by the pandemic but there are roles out there in our borough and this event is about connecting people to these jobs which are available right now.”

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, cabinet member for children, young people, education and lifelong learning, said: “We know that young people are amongst the hardest hit as a result of the pandemic with many of the sectors they work in having been severely affected by the lockdown. If you are aged 16-24 year old and looking for work in Telford and Wrekin I would urge you to book onto this event to hear about the many opportunities which are available.”

More details about the jobs fair and online workshops including how to sign up can be found at telfordjobbox.co.uk/onlinejobsfair.