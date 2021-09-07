Head of HR Samantha Woosnam

Coverage Care Services, which operates 12 care homes across the county, says the taster days are a great way for applicants to ‘try before they apply’ for specific jobs.

Sam Woosnam, the organisation’s head of HR, said: “Many people interested in and suited to a career in the care sector may have not actually ever experienced working inside a care home, so our taster days are aimed at giving people a bit of insight before they apply.

“It’s particularly helpful for those people looking for a change in direction or a complete career change.

“We have so many varied roles within our organisation including administration jobs, catering positions, activities coordinators as well as general and more specialised nursing and carer posts.

“There’s something for everyone and the taster days are an opportunity for those considering applying for a job with us to come along and meet the team and our residents to see if it’s suited to them.

“It’s a great way for potential candidates to find out more about the role that they are applying for and it’s also an opportunity to see what life is like in one of our care homes.

“It takes a very special kind of person to work day in and day out inside a care home but it’s also one of the most rewarding careers you can have and there are lots of opportunities to progress.”

Coverage Care Services currently employs around 1,000 members of staff across its care homes and at its head office at Allison House in Shrewsbury, but it is looking for people to fill a number of key roles including care assistants, support workers, activities coordinators, administrators and kitchen support workers.

Sam added: “We would welcome anyone with an interest in a career in care to get in touch with us. It has been a challenging 18 months for everyone during the pandemic and our staff have worked tirelessly to keep our residents as safe as possible. They are real heroes and we suspect there are many more people out there who have what it takes – the right caring qualities and compassion – to join our team.”