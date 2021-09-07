Skin Deep Clinic expands into larger Shrewsbury premises

Owner Wendy Hartwig with counsellor Mitch Wappner

Owned and run by nurse prescriber, Wendy Hartwig, Skin Deep Clinic has been providing non-surgical cosmetic treatments since 2013.

Despite the rollercoaster of the pandemic, which saw the business opening, closing and reopening, Wendy’s loyal customer base and word of mouth helped ensure continued growth. This led to her decision to take on the lease at Block B, Knights Court.

The new ground floor premises contain a large reception and waiting area, main treatment room and two further rooms, which Wendy is looking to rent out to businesses that complement the services which Skin Deep Clinic provides.

A fourth room in the new clinic is now occupied by Wendy’s colleague, Mitch Wappner, who has brought her expertise and qualifications to provide a person-centred counselling service. Mitch can help adults formulate strategies to better deal with a range of emotional issues.

Wendy said: “The new clinic represents a new chapter, and a rewarding one after everything the industry went through. It’s lovely to be back helping patients again. Due to increased demand, Skin Deep Clinic will also soon be offering additional cosmetic treatments. Watch this space!”

Wendy is an accredited member of the Government-approved register for non-surgical cosmetic practitioners, Save Face.