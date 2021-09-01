New Look to return to Shrewsbury shopping centre

New Look will be returning to the Darwin Centre in Shrewsbury

New Look will be returning to Shrewsbury later this month when it opens a brand new store in the town’s Darwin Centre.

The firm closed its store in the Pride Hill Centre in October 2020 but has now agreed to move into the former Topshop and Topman unit in the Darwin Centre, according to Shropshire Council which owns the centre.

The new store will be fitted out in the coming weeks, ahead of a planned opening on September 17.

Kevin Lockwood, Shrewsbury shopping centres manager, said: “New Look returning to Shrewsbury and opening a new store in the Darwin Centre is brilliant news and a real vote of confidence in the town, and in the centre.

“I know many people were disappointed when the former New Look store closed, but we’re delighted that Shrewsbury’s shoppers will soon be able to visit a New Look store once again.