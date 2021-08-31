Wolverhampton machinery business in relocation plan

Competitors at The Great British Weld-Off at Morris Site Machinery, Four Ashes, in 2015

Morris Site Machinery will be relocating its Four Ashes operation near Wolverhampton to Shrewsbury in the new year due to its lease agreement coming to an end.

Chief executive Chris Morris said: “It has been our long-held ambition to bring the business closer to our family group headquarters in Shrewsbury and into one of our own buildings.”

The group which includes site business Morris Property has a number of properties and portfolio options which are currently being considered as possible bases.

The company said no redundancies are planned and that it hoped to retain all its staff in the move which is 30 miles from the current Four Ashes site.