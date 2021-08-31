Directors Steph and Jamie Roberts

The opening of the 54 sq m showroom at its headquarters in Stoke Heath, near Market Drayton, comes as the family-owned company is also celebrating 25 years in the grooming business.

Directors Jamie and Stephanie Roberts first started the company from their dining room table.

"We are pleased with what we have achieved in the dog grooming business in the past years and we enjoy hearing about our clients loving our products. The last year hasn’t been the easiest but we all need to look ahead and that’s why we are here today to look ahead," said Mr Roberts.

Mutneys was due to open the showroom last year but had to delay because of Covid.

"Having a showroom means that, for the first time, all our products will be on display in a retail setting so that our customers can come and have a browse and talk to us face to face about their needs,” said Louise Lamb, Mutneys’ operations manager. “We are thrilled to be opening our doors and welcoming our friends and customers after so many months of restrictions." All of Mutneys products, many of which are made locally, were on display including all of their range of dog shampoo and fragrances, the supertubs as seen on the popular dog grooming TV show Pooch Perfect and their dryers.

The new showroom coincided with Mutneys announcing its cooperation with one of the UK’s top grooming experts Julie Harris.

Julie has become established as a leading trainer and has helped pioneer The Groomer Spotlight scheme to give registered groomers a platform to promote their work and continue their training. The Julie Harris range of products are on display in their new showroom and available from Mutneys for the first time ever.

“We are really delighted to be able to showcase Julie’s range as part of the event and have Julie Harris trust Mutneys to promote her products," added Louise.

During the showroom unveiling event on August 14, Stephanie also officially presented a cheque of £2,520 to Jenny Martinez from Grinshill Animal Rescue.