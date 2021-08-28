McDonalds shuts branch near Wrexham as delivery issues bite

File photo dated 07/02/13 of a general view of a McDonald's logo, as the fast food giant launched its long-awaited home delivery trial in the UK after teaming up with Uber's takeaway service across parts of London, Nottingham and Leeds. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Thursday June 22, 2017. McDonald's is offering its "McDelivery" service through UberEats, with orders available from 22 locations across the capital and another 10 restaurants in Leeds and Nottingham. See PA story CITY McDonalds. Photo credit should read: Rui Vieira/PA Wire.

Staff at McDonalds based at Chirk Retail Park, Chirk Bypass, said the problem on Friday evening was caused by nationwide issues with delivery delays and that the premises was trading as normal this morning.

Councillor Gareth Baines, of Chirk Town Council. said: "It seems to have closed at around 6pm and must have had a delivery overnight.

"It’s a reminder closer to home of the pressures the haulage industry is under."