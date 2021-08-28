McDonalds shuts branch near Wrexham as delivery issues bite

Staff at McDonalds based at Chirk Retail Park, Chirk Bypass, said the problem on Friday evening was caused by nationwide issues with delivery delays and that the premises was trading as normal this morning.
Councillor Gareth Baines, of Chirk Town Council. said: "It seems to have closed at around 6pm and must have had a delivery overnight.
"It’s a reminder closer to home of the pressures the haulage industry is under."
