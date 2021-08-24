AFC Telford nets business communications provider as new sponsor

Business communications provider Enreach has been announced as AFC Telford’s latest sponsor.

AFC Telford manager Gavin Cowan, Becky Homersley, communications officer at Enreach, Aimee Lauder, sales manager at Telford AFC and team captain Adam Walker
The telecoms provider, with headquarters in Telford, says it recognised the struggle for local clubs following the Covid-19 pandemic and threw its support behind AFC Telford by sponsoring the club for the upcoming season.

Duncan Ward, chief executive officer at Enreach UK, said: “As a proud Shropshire-based business, we were eager to support AFC Telford as they enter the 2021/22 season. After a tough 18 months, the club needed local support more than ever before and we were more than happy to provide this. We join a whole host of brilliant local sponsors of the club who we look forward to working alongside.”

Aimee Lauder, sales manager at AFC Telford, said: “Thank you to Enreach who have become one of our newest sponsors, we are delighted to be working with them and are very grateful for their support. After a tough two seasons here at the club, it’s the support from local companies like Enreach that we need to keep us going.”

