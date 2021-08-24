AFC Telford nets business communications provider as new sponsor

AFC Telford manager Gavin Cowan, Becky Homersley, communications officer at Enreach, Aimee Lauder, sales manager at Telford AFC and team captain Adam Walker

The telecoms provider, with headquarters in Telford, says it recognised the struggle for local clubs following the Covid-19 pandemic and threw its support behind AFC Telford by sponsoring the club for the upcoming season.

Duncan Ward, chief executive officer at Enreach UK, said: “As a proud Shropshire-based business, we were eager to support AFC Telford as they enter the 2021/22 season. After a tough 18 months, the club needed local support more than ever before and we were more than happy to provide this. We join a whole host of brilliant local sponsors of the club who we look forward to working alongside.”