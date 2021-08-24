AFC Telford nets business communications provider as new sponsor

The telecoms provider, with headquarters in Telford, says it recognised the struggle for local clubs following the Covid-19 pandemic and threw its support behind AFC Telford by sponsoring the club for the upcoming season.
Duncan Ward, chief executive officer at Enreach UK, said: “As a proud Shropshire-based business, we were eager to support AFC Telford as they enter the 2021/22 season. After a tough 18 months, the club needed local support more than ever before and we were more than happy to provide this. We join a whole host of brilliant local sponsors of the club who we look forward to working alongside.”
Aimee Lauder, sales manager at AFC Telford, said: “Thank you to Enreach who have become one of our newest sponsors, we are delighted to be working with them and are very grateful for their support. After a tough two seasons here at the club, it’s the support from local companies like Enreach that we need to keep us going.”