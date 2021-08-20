Taiwanese bubble tea kiosk to open at Telford shopping centre

Bubble CiTea will open a kiosk at Telford shopping centre this weekend

Bubble CiTea will serve fresh fruit tea, milk tea and crushed ice drinks when it opens on Saturday.

The new kiosk will be located on Sherwood Street, outside of JD Sports and Ernest Jones.

As well as creating a number of new local jobs, the location offers Telford Centre shoppers a new product experience.

The bubble tea is freshly prepared by hand and can be customised to your preference, from tea base, through flavour and sugar level to popping juice ball choices and vegan-friendly options.

It was founded by CEO Suneet Sachdeva, who discovered bubble tea whilst travelling around Asia and Australia.

He said: “I'm so happy to introduce our award-winning bubble tea and renowned customer service to the residents of Telford and beyond.

"The team at Bubble CiTea put every effort into ensuring an amazing customer experience and we look forward to the visitors at Telford Centre enjoying our bubble teas."

Beci Bateman, commercialisation manager at Telford Centre, said it will be a "great addition" to the beverage offering at the shopping centre.