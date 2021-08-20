MP calls on Llangollen locals to vote with their feet and back local businesses

Photo of Gaynor Gee, Babs Wooding, Simon Baynes MP, Tom and Rebekah Price, Karen Johnstone (Rebekah’s mother), Madison Griffiths and Courtney Greenwood outside Finley’s Café in Llangollen

Simon Baynes, the MP for Clwyd South, made the rallying cry after opening a cafe in Llangollen which the successful owner has expanded from a sandwich shop into the premises next door in Abbey Road.

Mr Baynes said: “I was really thrilled to pop along and visit Rebekah and her team at Finley’s Café earlier this month.

"I’m so pleased that a homegrown business in Llangollen has expanded – under challenging economic circumstances – and has created jobs for local people."

He added: "It’s important now that as residents we vote with our feet and support our high-quality small businesses in Llangollen – not least because they form the backbone of our local economy."

Finley’s Café is named after family dog, which pleased the animal loving Mr Baynes.

The business is owned by Rebekah Price, who ran the sandwich shop for seven years before a recent expansion into the premises next-door.