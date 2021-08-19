The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital,

This initiative is in support of the national Integrated Care System which is bringing new people in to the health and social care sector and encouraging progression through the system to nurse training.

This 'New to Care Health Care Assistant' position offers an opportunity to work within the NHS and gain the knowledge and fundamental skills required to provide good quality patient care.

The apprentices will support the practice nursing teams in the delivery of nursing services, working as part of the practice multidisciplinary teams, delivering care and assisting clinical staff in the provision of treatment, preventative care, health promotion and patient education.

As part of the apprenticeship young people will achieve the level 2 Healthcare Support Worker Standard, the level 2 Diploma in Health and Social Care and the Skills for Health Care Certificate.

It is hoped that the successful apprentices will continue to work on a permanent basis with RJAH following completion of the apprenticeship.

Allen Edwards, learning and development advisor, said: “At the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Trust, we are very proud of our reputation for providing outstanding care to our patients.

"Our continued success is accomplished through the skills and expertise of our staff. We are delighted to be offering this opportunity to start local young people on the first steps of a career in the health sector.”

Amanda Carpenter, project officer for the Ladder for Shropshire, said: "The Ladder for Shropshire is delighted to be able to promote these apprenticeships which are a wonderful opportunity for local young people to begin careers in the NHS working with an internationally recognised hospital. During the pandemic the health sector has gained the respect and admiration of us all. And it is great that there is now a pathway for young people to join and work their way through to nurse training."

Young people who would like to apply can do so on the ‘find an apprenticeship’ site at findapprenticeship.service.gov.uk using reference VAC001752106.