Fabweld Steel Products (FSP), which produces access covers and other fabricated steel products for the construction industry, is recruiting a customer service apprentice and a general fabricator apprentice for its team at its base in Madeley, Telford.

It is part of the Ladder for Shropshire apprenticeships scheme supported by the Shropshire Star.

The 15-month customer service contract will involve supporting the sales team coupled with a range of marketing activities with a view to progressing to a permanent role at the end of the apprenticeship. The successful candidate will work towards a Level 2 NVQ in Customer Service.

The general fabricator apprenticeship is an opportunity to work alongside, and learn from, FSP’s skilled welding team. It is envisaged that a full-time role will be available following the successful completion of an 18-month apprenticeship, which is being delivered in association with SBC Training.

Operations director, Wayne Carter, who started at FSP as an apprentice himself, said the new apprentices could have a long-term career with the business.

“The customer service role is an exciting opportunity for a dynamic, self-starter to get involved at the heart of our business and learn important skills that will help us maintain and develop our reputation as a market leader in our sector.

“It’s a varied position for someone with an outgoing and personable character who will fit into our sales team but who will also have the chance to carve out their own niche in the business as we develop this role.”

Wayne added: “Our welders are integral to the success of FSP and this is a chance to work with a team of highly skilled operatives and learn a practical skill. We would envisage that both apprentices would have a long-term future with FSP where there’s a career path and support for the right candidates.

“Speaking from my own personal experience, it’s a great opportunity that can pay dividends for those prepared to work hard and be part of the team.”

The Shropshire Star-backed Ladder for Shropshire campaign is supporting FSP with the opportunities. Amanda Carpenter, project officer for the Ladder, said: “We are very fortunate to have such a great local business who offer local young people a step on the ladder. I am eager to support and encourage potential apprentices to apply and join such a forward thinking business.”

Anyone interested in applying for roles can email FSP HR officer Molly Peters at molly.peters@fsp.co.uk or visit fsp.co.uk/careers