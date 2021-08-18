Poundland extends online offer to Telford

Poundland's customer support centre in Walsall

The pilot – based initially out of Poundland’s new fulfilment centre in Cannock, – was quietly tested earlier in the year by 18,000 staff and selected guests and is now available to more than seven million households – around a ninth of the UK’s population.

Since the launch, the range of products has been extended and it now offers more than 3,000 items for home delivery – including some exclusive offers only available online.

This week the online service is being extended again, to more areas in the Midlands, those with Nottingham, Leicester, Coventry, and Telford postcodes, as well as Sheffield postcodes in South Yorkshire, with a combined population of 3.6 million people.

The Telford postcode also takes in Newport, Much Wenlock and Market Drayton.

After a positive response to the pilot, the service launched to 1.8 million people in Birmingham and Walsall postcodes in May, followed in June by another 1.9 million in Dudley, Wolverhampton, Stoke-on-Trent and Derby postcodes.

Customers visiting Poundland’s pilot online service at poundland.co.uk/shop can use the postcode checker and if their postcode is a match, they are automatically passed through to the shop where they can then register.

All the items available online will be at the same price as those found in Poundland’s 850-plus stores and will be delivered for a flat fee of £4 regardless of the order size.

Poundland, which has its main base in Walsall, has partnered with Hermes to provide logistics services as it extends the pilot.