Telford-based Busch makes acquisition

Now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Busch (UK), the move enables both VFE and Busch (UK) to strengthen their vacuum solutions and services for UK metallurgy and composites manufacturers.

Since 1985, VFE has provided vacuum services, specialist equipment, control and calibration solutions to heat treatment and advanced material manufacturers in the UK.

Busch (UK) has 50 years of experience in providing individual and tailor-made vacuum solutions and services to customers in a wide range of market segments, including food, chemical, pharmaceutical, oil and gas, semicon, medical and metallurgy.

Operationally, the VFE subsidiary will remain focused on the markets and customers that benefit from the team’s expertise in vacuum metallurgy and composites. The existing Busch UK business will continue to serve customers under the Busch brand.

“The advanced manufacturing industry needs to ensure quality in every process,” David Byrne, CEO of VFE, said.

“For much of the industry, that’s synonymous with the product. But our commitment to helping our customers achieve perfect production and keep their businesses running hinges on more than the quality of parts produced. In order for us to deliver these promises, the integrity of our services is paramount.

"Under Busch’s ownership, we look forward to serving our customers with extended product offerings, best practices and Busch’s global service network. This will maximise the value that we offer and will help more customers improve their operations.”

Tim Hulbert, managing director of Busch (UK), added: “This is an exciting time for the new Busch UK team. 2021 is our 50th anniversary in the UK and the acquisition of VFE marks a significant commitment by the Busch group to the UK market, ensuring we are well positioned for further long-term service and growth.

"I’m delighted to welcome our new VFE colleagues and look forward to delivering the combined benefits of our vacuum solutions for metallurgy and advanced materials to the UK market and further afield. VFE’s portfolio of services, including calibration and control expertise, will also benefit our customers in other critical market sectors.