Shropshire care agency wins award double

AStar Homecare Services team

The company, based near Whitchurch, won the awards at the Great British Care awards in Manchester.

Employee Irene Thomas was named Best Homecare Worker.

The judges said: “Irene is an incredible individual but not aware of how special she truly is. It is clear her veins are filled with passion and desire to be the best care giver that she can be.”

The second award was The Palliative Care/End of Life Award where the judges said: “An amazing team with emotional and meaningful stories with a clear passion for all the individuals they care for.”

Gillian and Adam Holden, owners and directors of the business, said: “We cannot tell you how thrilled we are with our team. They have all worked so hard and were amazing through the pandemic and really deserve these awards. They are all winners in our eyes.”

Gillian said: “To think we have remained Covid-free during this time and won awards is just phenomenal and something to be very proud of. We are so lucky to have the team we do and the support of local people using our services and even those who are not.”