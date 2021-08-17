Pump and mixer manufacturer Landia to host open day

By James Pugh

Whitchurch-based pump and mixer manufacturer Landia is staging an open day.

The firm, which is hosting the event on September 8, says it should appeal to Shropshire farmers and any business that has to handle and treat slurry or wastewater.

Landia’s Howard Burton said: “We usually have a very busy schedule of exhibitions that we attend, but for the past 18 months the pandemic has caused these to either be cancelled or held online.

"Our order book has remained very solid, and as much as online meetings are now part of our work, it is time to get back to face-to-face meetings."

Running from 10am until 3pm at Landia UK’s premises on Waymills Industrial Estate, with buffet and refreshments provided, the company is giving visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the pumping and mixing solutions it provides to the agricultural, biogas and wastewater sectors.

Contact Landia on 01948 661200 or email ssm@landia.co.uk

