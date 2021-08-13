Funding to breathe new life into historic properties

Adam Cleal, centre, and those involved in the Heritage Action Zone in Oswestry outside the Black Gate building

The Oswestry High Street Heritage Action Zone scheme, which has received funding from Historic England, Oswestry Town Council and Shropshire Council, has awarded £102,000 to help repurpose and refurbish redundant shops, convert upper floors to flats and reinstate shop fronts on four buildings.

Action Zone partners said it will provide a major boost to the town centre, helping it bounce back after the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the properties to be given funding is the historic Black Gate building.

The black and white property while be the new home of local artisan bakery, Niche Patisserie, headed by semi-finalist of Bake Off: The Professionals, Adam Cleal.

It will feature a a tearoom and shop as well as the bakery

Samantha Cleal, managing director of Niche Patisserie Ltd, said: “Everyone at Niche are extremely grateful for all the support and guidance we’ve had by the Oswestry High Street Heritage Action Zone.

“Through the scheme we have been able to secure funding for some of the costs towards the first fixes to the building to allow Niche to move in and start the process of bringing back to life one of the most beautiful buildings in the town.

“To be able to showcase the Niche Range in such historical surroundings is definitely the icing on the cake for us."

Linda Clark, who runs vegan restaurant Fat Rabbit, is opening a second site at 20 Church Street – a Grade II Listed building which will see a new coffee shop and sustainable living themed shop called Forage come to the town centre.

The owner has worked with the Heritage Action Zone project to create a new shop front.

Other properties include 32-36 Willow Street and 1 Beatrice Street which will bring the upstairs of the properties back into residential use.

Councillor Steve Charmley, deputy leader of Shropshire Council and chairman of the Future Oswestry Group, said: “The Oswestry High Street Heritage Action Zone is a fantastic project as proven here today with this six-figure sum being handed out to bring the town centre back to life.

“The project is having a real impact on Oswestry and will help regenerate the town as we look to the future. It is delivering on our aims to ensure the town is the best it can be and I cannot wait to see the work carried out.”

Mayor of Oswestry, Councillor Mark Jones said: “We are really pleased to see this investment from Oswestry Town Council beginning to make a difference on High Street. The Heritage Action Zone project is an important one for the town.”