Youngsters across Shropshire have been receiving their GCSE and A-level results this week

With UCAS and colleges reporting tremendous competition for full-time places, a record number of apprenticeships are available in the region this summer, which will help to ensure that young people do not need to be concerned about progression.

The Ladder says these opportunities provide the qualifications, skills and experience which employers are looking for, and lead to good careers.

More than 90 per cent of young people who complete an apprenticeship continue in permanent employment whereas data from the Office of National Statistics finds nearly four in 10 of all graduates are unable to land graduate level jobs.

Kirstie Donnelly, CEO of City & Guilds, said: “For many young people, the idea of university being the golden ticket to a great career is ingrained from an early age. But as the jobs landscape continues to reel from the impact of Covid-19 and Brexit, it’s more important than ever before to understand that this isn’t the only option available to them.

"Especially as we know from our recent Skills Index report that employers are increasingly recognising the value of apprentices and other routes into the workplace that teach workplace skills.

“It’s important that young people understand the full range of options available to them and which types of jobs are likely to be available when they finish their studies.”

The new City and Guilds research finds that twice as many 17 to 19 year olds in their final two years of school think apprenticeships are better value for money compared to undergraduate degrees. And over three times as many believe apprenticeships are better for preparing people for the workplace, compared to undergraduate degrees.

The London School of Economics has found that apprentices in their 20s earn anything between £1,000 to £7,000 more, per year, compared to their graduate counterparts, who tend to harbour the weight of student debt.

Amanda Carpenter, from the Ladder for Shropshire, said: “The value of apprenticeship programmes continues to grow in the learning and development world. Apprentices are soaring to the top of their chosen sector and employers are gaining loyal and committed members of staff for years to come.

"This allows employers to fill any skills gaps and supports the business to source future managers and leaders. I would urge young people to take a look at the great apprenticeship opportunities which are available locally and with more being listed daily.

"Please see below a list of some of the Shropshire providers vacancies via their websites.”

Country Training – ctapprenticeships.co.uk/apprenticeships

In-Comm (Marches Centre of Manufacturing) – mcmt-bridgnorth.co.uk/vacancies/

Juniper Training – junipertraining.co.uk/jobs/

SBC Training – sbc-training.co.uk/vacancies/

Shrewsbury College – scg.ac.uk/apprenticeship-vacancies

Telford College – telfordcollege.ac.uk/live-vacancies/

Hereford & Ludlow College – hlcollege.ac.uk/apprenticeship-vacancies/