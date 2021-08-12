Cineworld reduces half year loss

Cineworld in Bentley Bridge, Wolverhampton

For the six months to the end of June the group made a pre-tax loss of £415.8 million on turnover down 58.9 per cent on a year before to £211.2m. The half year loss in 2020 was £1.19bn.

The group, which has 759 sites and 9,269 screens globally, faced temporary closures from January to April and May due to Covid-19 restrictions and limited film releases.

Admissions were down 70.3 per cent from 47.5 million to 14.1m.

Mooky Greidinger, group chief executive, said: "Despite the challenges, the actions we have taken have ensured that Cineworld has emerged a more focused business with significant liquidity and a clear vision for the future. Trading has been encouraging since we started to reopen our sites in April and it has been great to have our teams back, doing what they do best, and welcoming customers back into our cinemas.

"Cineworld is in the position it is today thanks to the great dedication and commitment of the Cineworld team around the world and I sincerely thank each and every member of the team for their loyalty and contribution. I am confident that the business is in a strong position to execute its strategy and deliver a return to growth as we recover from the pandemic and capitalise on the forthcoming strong film slate alongside clear pent-up consumer demand."

All its cinemas aree now reopened and the majority of capacity restrictions lifted in the US and in the UK from July 21.

There has been a gradual recovery of admissions and demand since reopening, supported by strong retail sales