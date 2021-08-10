Shropshire security firm launches new bike lock as their BMX race team gets back on track

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 22/07/2021 - Bulldog Security in Much Wenlock are launching their own bicycle lock after sponsoring Wrekin Riders BMX Race Club. In Picture L>R: Ian Jordan (MD), Archie Smallman 10 and Eddie Smallman 13..

The Bike Chain Lock System, designed and manufactured by Bulldog Security Products based in Much Wenlock, includes a wall mounted bicycle hook, is built to the company’s usual high specifications and is designed to be the ultimate bike theft deterrent.

It comes as the Bulldog BMX Racing team gets back on track after a season lost in 2020 due to the pandemic. The team was launched last year but the youngsters only got to race two rounds of the British BMX Series before Covid hit.

The country has seen a boom in people cycling during lockdown but also a number of cycle thefts from train stations across Shropshire in recent months.

Ian Jordan, managing director of Bulldog Security Products which supplies security products across the globe, said: “We have designed and manufactured and now finally launched a tough new product – a bike chain lock system to keep those cherished and expensive bikes safe from theft.

“It meets all the usual standards you would expect from a Bulldog product and is a valuable addition to our portfolio in our ongoing fight against crime.

“The lock has a 1.5 metre British made alloy steel chain which, unlike other products, will not become brittle after case hardening. The case hardened links provide added security against cutting and cropping and it comes with a ground anchor, security fasteners and stainless steel padlock.”

The new product was officially launched at the Bulldog Security Products HQ in Much Wenlock with the Bulldog BMX Racing team members Eddie and Archie Smallman, from Telford. Sophie Kynaston, from Whixall, has also joined the team this year. The trio are members of Wrekin Riders in Dawley.

Mr Jordan said the bicycle hook comes with the lock as part of a package and is made of heavy duty pressed steel, holds bicycles up to 20kg and is corrosion resistant.

“It promises to be an exciting year for Bulldog BMX Racing as the world finally, hopefully, gets back towards some sort of normality and we are really looking forward to seeing the team in action.

“Eddie and Archie Smallman, who were part of the founding team, are representing the team in this year's British BMX Series in Kent, Scotland and Gosport,” said Mr Jordan.

“The boys were also looking forward to flying the Bulldog flag in Holland by representing Great Britain in the BMX World Championships this month but that event has sadly been cancelled.