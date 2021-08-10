Canal waste collection

Awarded by The Canal and River Trust, the contract will see Reconomy introduce a range of waste management services and systems to safeguard against the impact of hazardous waste, improving the experiences of all those using Britain’s waterways. This extends the range of services provided to the trust by Reconomy, which already includes the collection of general waste from some sites.

The Canal and River Trust is responsible for England and Wales’ legacy of 200-year-old waterways, holding them in trust for the nation forever. The charity cares for, maintains and brings to life over 2,000 miles of waterways, including 2,980 bridges, 1,580 locks and 335 aqueducts – as well as countless wildlife habitats and precious natural ecosystems.

Reconomy will proactively support the trust in its environmental endeavour and work collaboratively to help deliver against their broader sustainability goals and aspirations. A blend of responsive and efficient service, together with innovative adaptation, will support the trust in managing some of the more challenging waste scenarios it faces, and help improve its environmental footprint.

Harvey Laud, divisional director at Reconomy, said: “We are delighted to be chosen as a partner to the trust and have developed a sound understanding of the challenges presented in managing such a varied and beautiful estate. We are looking forward to playing our part, supporting the trust in preserving and enhancing the waterways and surrounding environment for the benefit of the public and future generations. The team is so enthusiastic to deliver an exemplar service for the trust and its stakeholders and is eager to get involved in some of the exciting projects we have planned.”

Jamie Bryan, framework contract manager at The Canal and River Trust, said: “Our canals and rivers run through some of the most heavily populated communities in England and Wales, providing accessible green and blue space where they are needed most. They also bring vital well-being opportunities to millions, which is more important than ever, given the struggles we have all faced over the last 18 months.