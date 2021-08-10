Projects tackling unemployment receive nearly £800,000 grant funding

Sonia Roberts, CEO of Landau

And with a further £700,000 still available, small and voluntary organisations across Shropshire are being invited to claim a share of the funding.

The ESF Community Grants scheme has supported multiple projects across the county since applications opened in January 2020 and in turn this has helped hundreds of individuals gain access to jobs, training or education.

The grant is managed by Telford-based employment and education charity Landau in partnership with the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) and European Social Fund (ESF).

Sonia Roberts, CEO of Landau, said: “There are so many voluntary organisations across Shropshire delivering targeted and effective support to those who need it most and these grants are helping them to make a really positive impact in our communities.

“The programme is enabling those who have experienced barriers to employment or training to learn new skills, develop confidence and get back to work and we look forward to receiving the next round of applications over the coming months.”

Grants of between £5,000 and £20,000 are available through the scheme and applications are still open for organisations that offer activities that help improve confidence, promote personal development or facilitate social integration through sports, clubs and support groups.

Third sector and small organisations with a turnover of less than £8.5 million and fewer than 49 employees are eligible to apply for a grant through the programme, which forms part of a multi-million-pound series of measures overseen by the Marches LEP to transform lives across Shropshire, Herefordshire and Telford & Wrekin.

Applications close in March 2022 and for information on eligibility and the full funding criteria visit landaugrants.co.uk or email landaugrants@landau.co.uk.