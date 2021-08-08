Home based travel agent launches

Mike Lade at work from home

Mike Lade is behind Drop Pin Travel a home based travel agent affiliated to a large travel agent with nearly 30 years in the travel sector and the originators of the “home based” travel agent concept.

He says he can provide a tailored holiday, short break, staycation, sea or river cruise or London shows with hotel and tickets.

"We have partnerships with more than 30 of the major holiday providers so all of the travel sold is ABTA and ATOL protected," he said.

“Despite the uncertainties of travel in these difficult times, we are seeing a huge amount of booking activity for 2022 with Europe and Asia being very popular. Also, as the West End is starting to return, more people are starting to make enquires for train, hotel and theatre packages and adding tickets for some of the sites to avoid the queues at the ticket offices.”