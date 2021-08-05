Wesley Wheeler

Before undertaking the apprenticeship, Wesley lived in Birmingham and studied Level 3 engineering at college.

On completion he moved to Shropshire with his family where he found it difficult to get a job in engineering, because although he had qualifications, he had no work experience so he ended up taking a metal manufacturing job.

“I’d never really considered an apprenticeship,” said Wesley. “But then I spoke to my grandad and started to realise that I could gain qualifications and put it into practice at work at the same time which I hadn’t been able to do before.

“I think the main benefits are that you can go to college to gain a qualification but by spending a lot of time in the garage, it solidifies what you’ve learnt. With experienced mechanics looking over my shoulder, I’ve learnt so much more. Being quite academic, I was never phased by the qualification side of things but practically I had to really up my game and this has allowed me to do that.

“I would definitely recommend the apprenticeship route. You gain so much it’s worth it in the end and as you get more experienced and qualified you can earn so much more.

“All Carz have invested a lot of time in me and are not only keeping me on but also freeing me up to attend the Level 4 Master Technician course at Shrewsbury Colleges Group in their new state-of-the-art Automotive Centre. There will always be a demand for mechanics and I’m really glad I chose it as a career,” he added.

Ladder for Shropshire is working alongside local providers to create Automotive apprenticeships for the young people of Shropshire.

Amanda from the Ladder said: “Wesley is a great example of the benefits of an apprenticeship in mechanics, what a great start to his career.

"I would encourage any businesses within this sector to make contact with me to discuss the benefits and any future opportunities.