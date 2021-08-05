Bakery's recruitment drive 'great news' for Market Drayton

Market Drayton bakery

The chilled pastry producer, Addo Food Group, has announced it is recruiting for 70 vacancies at its Palethorpes Bakery on Maer Lane, Market Drayton.

The company says it is expanding its workforce in order to meet the country’s rising demand for fridge-staples since the pandemic.

Roy Aldcroft, the mayor of Market Drayton, said it was great news for the town after the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's really good news for the town and for some of the people who have been laid off or furloughed for a length of time," he said. "It's good to hear that jobs are becoming available again.

"The impact of 70 new jobs is going to have quite an effect on the town I think. It's good to see that the Palethorpes Bakery are consolidating their activities in the town and feel confident expanding.

"Let's hope it continues and let's hope we see much more of the same news."

Palethorpes in Market Drayton

Councillor Aldcroft also said the town is a rising star in the food manufacturing industry, and hopes they will see more success in the future.

"The name of Market Drayton is getting around because of numerous manufacturers setting up here," he said. "With Muller, Palethorpes, Gill's Puddings and Jane's Beverages. We are getting quite a name for ourselves in the food world and catering industry.

"We are getting quite an industry going within the town on the food side and it's all great news at the moment."

Addo Food Group has created a range of new part-time, full-time, temporary and permanent jobs, including production and factory operatives, engineers, technical service managers, development chefs and technologists, executives and taste panel coordinators at the site.

Deborah Bolton, CEO of Addo Food Group said: “We have kept the nation supplied with chilled pastry products over the past 16 months and we have been working hard to produce our quality pastries, pasties and party food for major retailers – as well as manufacturing rolls and pies for our leading brands Wall’s Pastry and Pork Farms.

“This recruitment drive will help to support our current employees with the surge in sales and there are a variety of positions available for people with all levels of experience, across our Shropshire, Nottingham, Dorset and Poole factories."

Experience within the food manufacturing industry isn’t essential as full training will be provided for all roles.