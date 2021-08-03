Telford manufacturer Cedo commits to climate neutrality by 2030

Cedo Telford. Photo: Tom Adie

Its UK business, based in Telford, has also achieved its target of sending zero manufacturing waste to landfill.

More than 23 per cent of Cedo’s global operations now use 100 per cent renewable energy, with suppliers including green energy provider Total and PGE S.A in Poland. Cedo’s remaining factories in Vietnam, Poland and the Netherlands are also on target to achieve climate neutrality over the next few years.

“Cedo’s aim is to become a climate neutral business worldwide by 2030. By increasing our use of renewable energy year-on-year while focusing our efforts on achieving zero manufacturing waste to landfill, we are making rapid progress towards our goal,” said Rik De Vos, CEO of Cedo. “Our next ambition is to continue to pursue a more circular approach in our stewardship of raw materials, while creating a sustainable business that is no longer reliant on fossil fuel-based virgin polymers.

“In the very near future every Cedo non-food product will be fully recycled and recyclable. We believe that keeping our homes clean, safe and tidy in an environmentally friendly way should be as simple as putting out the bins."

Established in 1965, Cedo is one of the world’s leading plastics recycling businesses, specialising in the recycling of post-consumer household packaging waste such as plastic packaging and clingfilm. Every year, the business uses more than 80,000 tons of recycled plastic to make over 4 billion refuse sacks and bin liners from factories based in Poland, the Netherlands, Vietnam and the UK, operating one of the largest flexible plastic film recycling centres in Europe.

Cedo products from bin liners to food wrap and latex gloves can be found in supermarkets and retailers in 34 countries. In the UK, 93 per cent of the plastic used in manufacturing is from recycled sources per cent of Cedo’s products are made from recycled plastic.