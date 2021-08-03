Beth Heath receiving her award

The award recognises the work of professionals who have adapted, diversified or changed careers amid the challenges over the last 18 months. During the pandemic, unable to hold its usual festivals, the business held a drive-in series of events, launched a new hamper business, built up the online directory – Shropshire Food and Drink, united the nation with Carols on the Doorstep and grew its sister business – marketing agency Shropshire ThinkTank.

This isn’t the only award news from the events company this year. Shropshire Festivals has been crowned the regional winner in the Rural Enterprise category of the Countryside Alliance Awards, and it has been shortlisted as a finalist for The Sustainability and Environmental Impact Award in the Midlands region of the 2021/22 Rural Business Awards.

As well as launching new ventures in the last 18 months, Mrs Heath has also stepped up to chair the Shropshire Business Board and chair Visit Shropshire, the region’s destination management organisation, as well as continuing to lecture at University Centre Shrewsbury on events management. Mrs Heath said: “I was not expecting to win the award and was happy to just be at an in person event – but I am absolutely over the moon to win this award.

“I’m so proud of my team for adapting to the pandemic, helping the business to pivot and rolling with my new business ideas. There’s no way I could do any of it without them, my supportive family, our loyal sponsors and our fantastic volunteers.

“It means so much to be recognised for our hard work – the recent award news celebrates our creativity in adapting to challenges and our commitment to providing a service to the community.