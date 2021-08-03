David and Linda Grocott of the Grocott Group pictured with Clare Roberts of Kids Planet Nurseries

Kids Planet has taken on the lease of the former Chiquitos restaurant near KFC on Battlefield Road, Harlescott.

The business was launched in 2008 by Clare Roberts and her father John Hoban.

Having grown to 65 nurseries across the UK and caring for over 9,000 children, the group achieved the number one spot in the Nursery Chains 2021 quality table.

The new nursery in Shrewsbury has created 40 new jobs in the local area and as Clare said the size and location of the Battlefield-based building were key factors in the decision to lease the building:

“The property is in a great spot on the edge of the town and easily accessed by the excellent nearby road networks. It will be ideal for people travelling to and from Shrewsbury or Telford.

“We can accommodate 120 places for babies through to pre-school age and the adaptable single-storey floor space has meant we have been able to fit-out the nursery to our exact specifications. This includes the development of a sensory room, wrap-around outdoor play areas and age-specific rooms.

“There is plenty of parking spaces too which will ensure children can be dropped-off and collected from the nursery with ease.”

David Grocott and Linda Grocott, directors of the Grocott Group based in Prees, acquired the building last year following the closure of Chiquitos restaurant, owned by The Restaurant Group. They joined Clare at the official opening of the nursery.