Food delivery business celebrates 100,000 milestone

Zoom 1hr Delivery, has celebrated fulfilling 100,000 orders for the Co-op this week.

Zoom 1hr Delivery landed the partnership deal with the Co-op last year and has been expanding its operations ever since.

They now cover areas across the UK from Carlisle to Falmouth and throughout Wales.

During the pandemic, Zoom experienced rapid growth, which helped the firm to secure the partnership with the Co-op, as well as launching in multiple areas across the UK, offering a speedy delivery service in rural parts of the country.

Zoom 1hr Delivery recently moved into a new head office in Bicton Heath, with 20 employees as well as a national driver fleet delivering around the country.

Founder and CEO, Kev Williams said: “We are delighted to reach this milestone in such a short space of time. We cannot underestimate the value of this partnership to our customers over the last 10 months. Our strategy of focusing on underserved areas within the UK has enabled the Co-op to offer a same day delivery service to customers who, arguably, need it the most.

“We look forward to growing our delivery coverage with the Co-op to an impressive 268 stores by the end of September to become the largest last mile delivery partner and will work tirelessly through the winter months to continue to serve customers new and old.”