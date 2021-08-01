Telford petrol station development on track to create 155 jobs

Euro Garages service station, Hadley Park East, Telford

Euro Garages is behind the scheme at the four-acre site in Hadley Park East, Hadley, involving a £1.2 million agreement with the Telford Land Deal board as the basis for a £6.5m investment project.

As well as the service station, the site is home to branches for Sainsbury’s Local, Greggs, Burger King and tools business Screwfix.

One vacant unit remains and Telford and Wrekin Council says it has attracted interest while another is due to be occupied shortly.

The borough's economy chief Councillor David Wright said: “This is exactly the kind of success we were aiming to achieve when we first developed the Telford Land Deal with our partners. Vacant sites are now home to thriving business, creating scores of jobs for local people, and boosting the economy of this borough.

“Euro Garages have been the ideal developer, transforming this site at pace to bring those benefits forward as rapidly as possible. The Telford Land Deal programme works, for the partners, for businesses and for local residents.”

Euro Garages shareholder property director David Myers said: “Hadley Park is exactly the type of area we like to trade from benefitting from excellent visibility, good connectivity and adjacent business drivers.

"It was one of our wider group’s embryonic mixed-use developments, complementing our best-in-class retail offer with our expertise as a traditional developer of employment space. We are pleased to be trading very strongly from the EG retail elements since opening and delighted all employment units are now all let, with the final unit under offer to another national occupier creating new jobs and services for local residents.

We have been thankful for the support from Telford and Wrekin Council throughout our development process and look forward to identifying further development opportunities with the team in future."

Marches Enterprise Local Partnership (LEP) chairperson Mandy Thorn said: “This is another example of how the LEP’s unique method of partnership working is helping to bring jobs and new investment to our region.

“The Telford Land Deal is a first-class example of what can be achieved for the whole community when we work together with our partners in the public sector, business community and academia for the benefit of everybody.”

Homes England development director Lucy Blasdale added: “This is just another example of how successful the Telford Land Deal has become in generating investment, growth and jobs across the borough.