Inchcape reports soaring revenue and profit

Inchape at Vanguard Park.JPG busbigcompropmorris

The business reported group revenues of £3.9 billion and pre-tax profits of £143 million in its trading period to June 30.

It now expects its full-year pre-tax profits to be in excess of £260 million.

The group, which has Volkswagen sites in Shrewsbury and Telford, said that the UK’s retail division had seen revenues decline by two per cent as Covid-19 lockdown continued to hamper trading in quarter one, but added that quarter two had delivered a “solid” performance, with revenues up by 139 per cent on an organic basis.

Overall, Inchape’s retail performance in the UK and Europe delivered revenue growth of 28 per cent year-on-year, to £1.57 billion, as operating profit was turned around from an £18 million loss to a £38.6 million profit.