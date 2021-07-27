New construction training centre helping to meet skills shortfall

SBC Training Construction Centre in Harlescott, Shrewsbury

The SBC Training Construction Centre has opened in Harlescott and comes as the sector is predicting an annual shortfall of 5,000 skilled people per year across the West Midlands.

The centre has received grant support from the Shropshire Council Economic Recovery Programme and aims to support some of the many people whose career paths have been impacted by the pandemic and help local businesses to fill their vacancies as the economy begins to bounce back.

In addition to apprenticeships in carpentry, bricklaying and electrical installation, the centre will also offer foundation courses which will prepare young people to progress on to apprenticeships and short return to work courses to help those currently unemployed to gain basic site skills and achieve a CSCS Card.

Young people who may be unsure of the next steps towards joining the workforce are encouraged to come forward to join foundation courses with the aim of progressing on to apprenticeships as soon as they are ready.

Colin Thaw, SBC training managing director, said: “It is great to see and hear the enthusiasm of the people who have come along to visit the centre; both individuals wishing to enrol and employers seeking to offer an apprenticeship opportunity.