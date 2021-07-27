Exotic Zoo team in their new uniform supplied by Myworkwear

Just prior to the first lockdown hitting, the zoo lost its home in Priorslee and has spent the last unprecedented year trying to reopen. After a change in luck, lots of support from volunteers, Telford & Wrekin Council and a little bit of help from MyWorkwear, the zoo reopened at Telford Town Park this weekend.

Exotic Zoo is a family favourite and award-winning small zoo that has topped Tripadvisor for many years.

James Worthington, managing director of My Workwear, said: "We were aware of the sad closure of this much-loved zoo during the pandemic, so when they approached us about new uniforms for their volunteers we were obviously more than happy to help.

The team chose polos and t-shirts in a forest green to complement their brand colours and new logo. The new uniform will ensure the team will be easily identified by all visitors at their reopening and beyond."