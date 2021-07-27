Unit at Anchorage Avenue, Shrewsbury Business Park

Newmedica, which runs a number of eye health clinics and surgical centres across the UK, will move into a new commercial building at Anchorage Avenue, Shrewsbury Business Park.

The new facility will provide ophthalmic services including cataract operations and other eye health and surgical services to both NHS and private patients.

The single storey property, developed and funded by a Monmouthshire-based family investment partnership in association with Alaska Property Group, extends to about 435 sq m/4,500 sq ft and is currently being fitted out by the new occupiers prior to opening to Shropshire patients later this year.

Rebecca Lythe, managing director of Newmedica, said: "We are delighted to be opening this new facility in Shrewsbury so that we can bring the shorter waiting times and efficient service we are known for to NHS and private patients across Shrewsbury and the wider Shropshire area.

“We want to support the local NHS to deliver cataract surgery and follow up care alongside general eye surgery and support with the management of chronic eye conditions and look forward to opening later this year.”