Architecture graduate joins Pave Aways as new quantity surveyor

Victoria Ward has taken up the role of trainee quantity surveyor at the Knockin-based firm after the coronavirus pandemic saw her move back into construction following a career in hospitality.
She graduated from the University of Portsmouth in 2012 with a BA (Hons) in architecture before travelling in Australia.
Victoria then ran two busy restaurants in Birmingham until lockdown in March last year saw her re-train back into construction, working for a groundworks subcontractor as a trainee across all departments, mainly working with estimators and quantity surveyors.
She will be starting her master’s degree in quantity surveying at Birmingham City University in September.
Victoria said: “I am extremely happy to have started working with Pave Aways and I am looking forward to being part of the team. This is an exciting opportunity to work with a progressive business and I look forward to flying the flag for women in construction.”
Managing director Steven Owen said: “Victoria will bring an extra dimension to our team with her background in architecture and customer service.
“We will be supporting her as she studies for her professional qualification alongside her day job and give her all the backing she needs to succeed in her construction career.”