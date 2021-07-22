Kerry Vale Vineyard, located in Church Stoke near Bishop's Castle, approached the Ladder for Shropshire to support it in creating an opportunity for a customer service apprenticeship in conjunction with County Training.

The award-winning family business is focused on growing high quality grapes for wine. It runs weekly tours with wine tasting and a has a busy café known for its home baked cakes and fresh produce. It also has a cellar door shop which sells its wine, a selection of gifts, homeware and locally made items.

Nadine Roach, marketing and PR coordinator, said: "As we emerge from lockdown the vineyard is attracting more and more customers and the café continues to grow, which provides us with a great opportunity to recruit into our fun and friendly team.

"This is a fantastic opening, which provides full training and the prospect of a permanent role for the right candidate once the scheme has been completed. If you would like to apply or would like further information please email info@kerryvalevineyard.co.uk."

The business has a strong track record of taking on apprentices. Nikita Angell started as an apprentice at age 16. She came to the vineyard straight from school with little experience but a great attitude to work and a keenness to learn, Nadine said.

"She joined the team seven years ago as an customer service assistant apprentice and is has since been promoted to kitchen supervisor, where she oversees other staff and manages the day-to-day running of our very busy kitchen.

"Nikita also assisted with customer enquiries and bookings as well as working front of house when needed. She has also helped with grape picking at harvest so has a great understanding of the business as a whole. During her time with us she has developed lots of transferable skills which make her a valuable asset in all departments of the business. Her fantastic interpersonal skills make her a favourite with the customers and a pleasure to work with."

Amanda Carpenter, project officer for Ladder for Shropshire, said: “Becoming an apprentice within the hospitality sector allows a great deal of flexibility and positivity, you will get to meet and interact with people from all walks of life, and make people happy.

"A customer service apprenticeship will help you grow in confidence and you will develop strong customer service skills, which are transferrable.

"Nikita is a fantastic example of how her commitment and enthusiasm has promoted her within the business. Kerry Vale Vineyard is offering such a great opportunity for a new apprentice, I would encourage anyone interested in joining this friendly team to make contact."