Market Drayton sees fresh crop of independent shops opening as high street recovers

Steve Ball is getting ready to open up his new vinyl record shop, Queen Street Records, in Queen Street, Market Drayton

Traders in Market Drayton are hoping to breathe new vigour into the high street after months of Covid restrictions and lockdowns, as a number of new business owners start their venture in the town.

On Queen Street this month, two new businesses are opening up and looking forward to serving residents and visitors alike.

A spokesperson from Market Drayton Traders CIC said the town is bouncing back following many months of Covid restrictions.

"Market Drayton has seen a resurgence of independent shops over the last 12 months, with several shops opening including Sweet Warriors, The Refill Emporium, Pretty Puds, Margaret’s Farm and Clearance Master to name a few," they said.

"Queen Street in particular is about to see a massive boost with two new shops soon to open, Queen Street Records and Cici’s Happy Ever After. As well as a potential expansion for one of Market Drayton’s other independent shops into a large space on Queen Street, keep an eye on our website for more details."

The CIC has recently launched a website for the town to act as an online presence for Market Drayton, its businesses and community, and they are also looking to start an online shopping platform as well.

Steven and Shanie Ball, from a village near Woore, are the new owners of Queen Street Records in the town, which will open on July 31.

Steven said they are really excited to open as the town seems to be really busy and filled with new businesses opening up.

"There is a real buzz in town lately," he said.

"It feels like the shops in town, and the ones opening up, are not trying to take on the big brands, they are just doing their own thing. The town is on a real up.

"We have been in business since September last year purely online and stayed that way due to Covid really. Then we wanted to look for a venue here in Market Drayton as our base.

"Vinyl records are really popular ­– when you sell them, people just love to talk to you about them and they are so positive.

"There wasn't a shop in the town that sells records and not too many shops nearby, so it felt like the right time."

Lynsey Sayers and Carla Taylor are also starting out on a new adventure in Market Drayton with new wedding boutique, Cici’s Happy Ever After, opening on Queen Street on July 23.

Carla said: "Lysney and I have been best friends for 18 years. She wanted to start a business and asked me to come on board as a manager.

"I have worked in retail for over 30 years and before the pandemic I had actually retrained as cabin crew but then Covid hit. Lynsey asked if I would manage the shop and I said yes – it will be a new adventure.