Late-night shopping is back at Shrewsbury Market

Shrewsbury Market Hall is holding late-night events on Saturdays – August 7, September 18, October 30 and December 4, following the government’s lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

Cafes and bars plan to open up until 10pm and a selection of retail stalls will also open late for customers to enjoy food, drink and a spot of shopping.

“Traders are very much looking forward to hosting these popular events once again,” said the hall's facilities manager Kate Gittins.

“They are always special, family-friendly evenings with the market taking on a continental-style nightlife appeal. The buzz is very different to the day market.

“The emphasis is on enjoying the market’s delicious food and drink and browsing a collection of unique, independent, boutique, vintage and art and craft stalls at a more leisurely pace.

“A number of exciting, new food and drink venues have opened since the market last held a late night event, in early 2020, so we’re delighted that we’ll have a bigger selection of wonderful places to eat and drink during the evenings than ever before!

“We’ve missed holding these events. We’ve set four dates until the end of the year but, obviously, these are subject to any future changes or restrictions that the Government might introduce in the future, due to the ongoing pandemic.

“Some precautions will remain in place to help protect our customers and traders.

"The market will continue to operate a one-way system up-and-down the stairs, although the one-way system has been removed from the gallery floor. Customers may wish to continue mask wearing around the market unless they are eating or drinking.”

New food and drink businesses to have recently opened include Petit Glou wine bar and café, the restaurant Moreish and sourdough pizza and pasta shop Eat-In.