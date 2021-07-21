Turnover in the sector is up by more than half (62 per cent) since some lockdown restrictions eased on April 12, when compared to the previousr 12 weeks.

Pubs and bars have seen a significant increase in revenue in the last three months, with turnover up 288 per cent. Hotels with restaurants have also seen more than a twofold increase in turnover (185 per cent), after restrictions eased.

Findings also reveal a continued positive long-term effect on take-away food shops and stalls, with turnover five per cent higher in the past 12 weeks.

The bank’s data shows positive signs for recovery for other sectors too, as overall business turnover in increased by 70 per cent in June, when compared with the same period in 2019 before the pandemic.

Hannah Bernard, head of business banking at Barclays, said: “The last year has been incredibly tough for all our business customers, with the pandemic testing their resilience more than ever before. Initial indicators from the last 12 weeks are really positive, and reveal that many hospitality businesses are starting to bounce back, with sporting events like the Euros and Wimbledon helping to boost turnover.